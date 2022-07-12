Delhi: Fire in Janakpuri building, 4 rescued, no casualty

Four people were rescued by the firefighters on Tuesday after a fire broke out in an office in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, officials said.

According to the fire department, the incident was reported at about 12.30 pm.

The fire was on the 11th floor of Kirti Shikhar tower, Janakpuri near Janakpuri Police Station.

A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The fire was brought under control at 1.50 pm. No casualty was reported, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)