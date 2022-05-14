Delhi Fire: Manoj Tiwari Expresses Grief; Attacks Kejriwal For Failing To Protect People

After a major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed grief over the incident and attacked AAP for failing to protect the people of Delhi. The BJP leader alleged that seven fire incidents have been reported in the past three years and yet the AAP-led government in Delhi has not provided the reports on these unfortunate events.

Speaking to Republic TV, Manoj Tiwari said, "I'm deeply hurt to learn about this unfortunate incident. Under the rule of Aam Aadmi Party, this is the seventh incident reported in the past three years and yet no reports on these have been available to further avoid such events".

"It's a mystery to understand who is behind these fire incidents and why the government is not producing any reports of these events", he added.

Taking note of the preliminary information that mentioned that the building did not have fire NOC, the BJP MP stated that these flaws must be considered and further looked into to avoid fire accidents in the future.

Expressing condolences over the death of people in Delhi's fire incident, Manoj Tiwari wrote on Twitter, "Has this become the destiny of Delhiites under the government of Aam Aadmi Party!!!! Today, the news of 26 burning in the fire in Mundka is going to shock the heart once again. Every year such accidents happen in Delhi but @ArvindKejriwal government is not making any difference".

आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार में दिल्लीवासियों की क्या ये ही नियति बन गयी है !!!! आज मुंडका में लगी आग में 26 के जलने की खबर एक बार फिर हृदय को झकझोरने वाली है।हर साल ऐसे हादसे दिल्ली में होते हैं पर @ArvindKejriwal सरकार पर कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ रहा.. हे ईश्वर रक्षा करो — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) May 13, 2022

Delhi fire

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi in the evening hours of May 13 claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per the reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows in and using ropes.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma told reporters that the first floor housed the office of a firm that manufactures CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. Later, a Delhi Police spokesperson announced the arrest of owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel, who run the business that functioned on the first floor.

(Image: ANI/RepublicWorld/PTI)