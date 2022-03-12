Delhi Fire: MP Manoj Tiwari Meets Victims' Kin; Urges CM Kejriwal To Give ₹1 Cr Ex Gratia

After a massive fire broke out in North East Delhi's Gokulpur area on Saturday night, BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari was among the first ones to reach the accident spot and took stock of the situation. Further expressing his grief over the tragic incident, Tiwari also met the families of the victims and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

Calling the incident "heart-wrenching and painful", the MP while extending his condolences to the family also said that he stands with the family of every victim who lost their life in the fire accident.

On the other hand, referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for each of the families that lost their loved ones and a compensation Rs 2 lakh each for the ones injured in the fire. Additionally, stating that people from two shanties died in the fire and people from 45 other shanties managed to escape, he also sought a forensic investigation in the matter.

Manoj Tiwari also called out to CM Kejriwal saying that a total of 18 people have died in fire incidents in the past few days. "This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. The CM needs to think of ways to stop frequent fire incidents in Delhi", he said. He also urged CM Arvind Kejriwal to think about ways to stop frequent fire incidents in Delhi.

Massive fire in Delhi's Gokulpuri

A major fire broke out in the shanties of northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and killed at least 7 people. As informed by the Delhi fire department, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire. It further added that seven bodies were recovered from the site, while the situation has been brought under control.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after receiving the news of the accident, took to Twitter and expressed his grief. The Delhi Chief Minister said he would visit the spot and meet the affected people personally. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "I got to hear this sad news in the morning. I myself will go there and meet the victims."

Image: PTI/ANI