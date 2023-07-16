Delhi Floods: 12 Students Trapped In Floodwater Rescued By NDRF And Delhi Police

Even as the levels of Yamuna marginally receded in the national capital, the safety and security of the citizens remained to be at risk. At around 1 PM on Saturday, a call was received at Kashmere Gate Police Station in North Delhi that 12 students of Dharma Sangha Vidyalaya Gurukul were stranded and desperately seeking help for getting rescued. Following this, a boat was immediately arranged and Delhi Police and NDRF quickly rushed and rescued them.



"We received a call at around 1 PM and we successfully evacuate the children. All of them are safe and sound," said Sagar Singh Kalsi DCP ( North) Delhi Police. The children had decided to stay back at the Gurukul hoping that the water would recede in a day or two. But they ran short of essential items and foods. With no electricity, their phone battery also got drained and they were left with no means of communication. It is important to note that Kashmere Gate is one of the worst-affected areas due to the overflowing of River Yamuna with it breaching the danger mark.