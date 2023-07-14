Delhi Floods: Three Minors Drown To Death In Waterlogged Area Of Mukundpur; Probe Underway

The first incident of death due to waterlogging has come to the fore from New Delhi as several areas of the national capital continue to reel under flood due to rising water levels in the swollen Yamuna.

3 minors killed, several areas submerged

As per the reports, three children drowned to death in the waterlogging near the Mukundpur area of North West district when they went swimming in the stagnant water. The deceased minors were aged between 12 to 15 years and they drowned as the water was deep. The bodies of the kids have been recovered and sent to the hospital. The investigation has been initiated.

One of the deceased kids' family members was seen crying inconsolably at the hospital premises. The mother of the child told Republic TV that her son was 14 years old and drowned to death while taking a bath in the waterlogged water.

An eyewitness, Vineet Gautam told Republic TV, ''I went to the hospital for some personal work when I saw the dead bodies of two children. After some time, the body of another child was brought in. I got to know that the names of the kids were Nikhil, Ashish and Piyush who were between the age group of 8 and 13 years. There is a field near our MCD flats near the outer ring road which is filled with flood water, they went to take a bath after which they drowned in a hole. They were brought dead to the hospital.

The people are coming out of their houses and swimming in the flooded water despite authorities' clear instructions to stay at home. In the Daryaganj area, Republic Media Network during its ground report spotted a few people especially children playing in the water with heavy flow. Rajghat and nearby areas in Delhi still remain inundated by Yamuna floodwaters.

Meanwhile, IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy informed that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next five days. "We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localised rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states," she said.

Measures taken by Delhi authorities

As a precautionary measure, Delhi CM Kejriwal announced the closure of all government and private schools falling in areas affected by waterlogging till Sunday, July 9. Government employees, except those in emergency services, have been asked to work from home. Private offices have also been advised to move to WFH option.

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force are on the ground, evacuating those whose homes have been flooded. As per the officials, a total of 23,692 people were evacuated on July 13 from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, as the water level continues to rise, continuously surpassing the danger mark.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved from what it was a day before on July 13. Seven teams of the NDRF have been deployed across the national capital as people have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control, and it might improve more tomorrow," he said.