Delhi Hit & Run Case: Accused Seen Stepping Out Of Car And Checking Vehicle, CCTV Captures

In a new CCTV footage in the Sultanpuri hit and run case, accessed by Republic TV, the accused can be seen coming out of the car, checking under and on the sideways of the vehicle. After they stepped out of the car, one person who was already standing where the car stopped was seen sitting in front of the car, which left the scene thereafter.

According to the CCTV visuals, at the spot where the car stopped, four people were already standing. Just before the car left the spot, one of them was seen sitting in the front of the car.

#LIVE | Contradictions in accused's versions: Delhi Police on hit and run case.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/iUP2JKjitb — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2023

Two more person involved in the case

Meanwhile, the Delhi police in a media briefing on January 5 revealed apart from the 5 accused, there are two more persons involved in the case.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi police Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "We have arrested 5 accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids as well. We got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them."

Moreover, an internal inquiry is being conducted into the delay of the Police Control Room (PCR) response. "If there is any human error, disciplinary actions will be taken against the responsible," Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Image: Republic