Delhi Jamia Nagar Blast LIVE Updates: Three Fire Tenders On Site; 13 Reported Injured

In a tragic incident, a blast took place in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Thursday. The blast took place at a basement eatery in the evening hours, after which the fire brigade was immediately informed. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Sudeshna Singh
18:12 IST, April 14th 2022
Exclusive pictures from the blast site

 

17:57 IST, April 14th 2022
Footage of on-ground situation accessed by Republic

Republic has accessed footage of the on-ground situation of the blast site in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. In the visuals, fire tenders can be seen trying to dodge the fire as police take stock of the situation. 

 

17:51 IST, April 14th 2022
Visuals of blast site show vehicle, property damaged

 

17:49 IST, April 14th 2022
13 injured in the blast

13 people have been injured in the incidents, as per officials. 

17:48 IST, April 14th 2022
Cause of blast not confirmed

The tenders have not confirmed the cause of the blast yet, though, local residents say it was a cylinder blast. 

17:48 IST, April 14th 2022
Massive blast in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

In a tragic incident, a blast took place in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Thursday. The blast took place at a basement eatery in the evening hours, after which the fire brigade was immediately informed. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

