Delhi Jamia Nagar Blast LIVE Updates: Three Fire Tenders On Site; 13 Reported Injured

Republic has accessed footage of the on-ground situation of the blast site in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. In the visuals, fire tenders can be seen trying to dodge the fire as police take stock of the situation.
13 people have been injured in the incidents, as per officials.
The tenders have not confirmed the cause of the blast yet, though, local residents say it was a cylinder blast.
In a tragic incident, a blast took place in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Thursday. The blast took place at a basement eatery in the evening hours, after which the fire brigade was immediately informed. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot.