Delhi L-G Saxena Expresses Grief Over Lives Lost In Alipur Wall Collapse; Asserts Probe On

In an unfortunate incident, a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in Delhi's Alipur region on Friday. According to the Delhi Police, five people have lost their lives in the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Speaking on the incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena stated on Friday that an investigation is underway into the incident and assured that those injured are being provided medical assistance.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi L-G V K Saxena wrote, “Saddened at the tragic loss of precious lives in a wall collapse in Alipur, North Delhi. The reasons behind the unfortunate incident are being inquired into and the injured are being provided necessary medical aid.”

As things stand, around 14 people have been rescued, and five have been declared dead in the incident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. A rescue operation is currently underway as more people are still feared trapped.

Meanwhile, in the latest update pertaining to the probe, the Delhi Police said that Contractor Sikander Das and site supervisor Satish Kumar have been arrested by Delhi Police. One of the accused owners of the land, Shakti Singh has been absconding. The police further said that five people died when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Alipur yesterday.

Delhi CM Kejriwal expresses grief over Alipur wall collapse

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur that killed five people.

"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Wall was being constructed on a private land

Meanwhile, speaking on the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated that the wall was being constructed on private land in Bakoli village of Alipur. The sub-divisional magistrate had issued a restraining order on the construction.