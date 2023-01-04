Last Updated:

Delhi-like Hit & Run In UP's Banda: Woman On Scooty Dragged By Truck For 3km, Dies

At a time when the hit-and-run in Delhi's Kanjhawala is under investigation, a similar incident took place on Wednesday, January 4, in Uttar Pradesh's Banda.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Image: Republic World


At a time when the hit-and-run in Delhi's Kanjhawala is under investigation, a similar incident took place on Wednesday, January 4, in the Manjha village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda. In Mawai Buzurg village, a woman died after her scooty was hit and got entangled in the wheels of a truck. The woman, along with scooty was dragged for over three kilometres by the truck. The friction created caused a massive fire and the woman was burnt to death.

'Truck driver absconding,' says police

"A woman, identified as Pushpa Devi, used to work at the University. After the death of her husband, she was given the job. She hails from Lucknow, and today, when she was returning, she was hit by a dumper. The local police have reached the spot, and all forces from the nearby police stations have been called. The fire tender has also reached," informed Additional SP, Shriniwas Mishra. 

"The investigation is going on. It is a little too early to make a statement on what was the exact scene of the crime," SSP Mishra said when asked if the woman on the scooty was dragged by the truck. "The truck driver is absconding, and is yet to be arrested," he further said. 

Image: Republic World

