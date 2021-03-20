Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express Catches Fire At Ghaziabad Railway Station; Passengers Safe

A massive fire broke out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station on Saturday morning at around 6:45 am. As per the information shared by the local authorities, the Express train was coming from New Delhi railway station and was going towards Lucknow and was supposed to halt at the Ghaziabad station for only 2 minutes.

However, after the guard of the train raised an alarm as soon as he spotted the blaze, the fire officials were rushed to the platform and a massive firefighting operation was launched. The situation was finally bought under control after an hour. All the passengers, who were travelling on the train are safe and no casualty has been reported.

Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express catches fire

Highlighting the details of the massive fire that had broken out, the Railway authorities informed that the generator car of the train, which had caught fire was detached from the train and then it departed for its final destination. Railways in a statement said, "Fire had broken out in New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express at 6:45 am. The affected coach was detached. All passengers are safe. The train departed at 8:20 am."

Earlier on March 13, a fire had broken out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Saturday, due to a short circuit. The train was going from Haridwar towards Dehradun. The incident had taken place between Raiwala and Kansaro Range. However, All passengers were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported so far, confirmed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

Gujarat: Plastic factory catches fire

On Friday evening, another fire incident was reported in Gujarat after a plastic factory in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad. As per the latest reports, 36 fire tenders are currently present at the spot and are trying to douse the flames. No loss of human lives has been reported till now. Further details are awaited.