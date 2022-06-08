A major fire broke out at an electric motor parking in New Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday in which several vehicles charred to ashes. According to the fire officials, the fire has been brought under control that broke out next to Jamia Nagar Metro station.

According to the fire fighting officials, they received a call at Main Tikona Park at around 05:00 AM on Wednesday about a fire in electric motor parking in Jamia Nagar and immediately seven fire tenders were sent to douse off the fire. Later, four more fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

Fire fighters brought the fire under control, however, several vehicles have been charred to ashes. The fire was reported in 10 cars, 01 motorcycle, 02 Scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaws parked in a metro parking in the Jamia Nagar, according to the police official. Luckily, no injuries, as well as causality, have been reported in the fire incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have started an investigation into the fire incident to ascertain the cause of the massive fire that engulfed several vehicles in the national capital on Wednesday.

