Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out In Uphaar Cinema Hall, No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out inside Uphaar Cinema in New Delhi early in the morning on Sunday. As a result, nine fire trucks rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire. The fire has been doused off now, and the rescue operation has been completed as well, with no casualty reported.

According to the fire department officials, the fire broke out in the furniture lying in the Uphaar cinema hall in New Delhi. It is pertinent to mention that the cinema hall has been closed since 1997 after its infamous fire incident on June 13, 1997.

Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy

It is not the first time a fire has broken out in the Uphaar cinema in New Delhi. On June 13, 1997, after a massive fire broke out in Uphaar cinema during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border,' at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede.

The owner of Uphaar Cinema, industrialists Sushil and Gopal Ansal were convicted by a trial court in 2015 for "criminal negligence". However, later in the same year, the apex court had allowed them to walk free with Rs 60 crore fine, stating that they were not required to go to jail. Two years later, the Supreme Court sent Gopal Ansal to a year in jail. However, the bench didn't give any incarceration to Sushil Ansal due to his age.

Delhi HC rejected Ansal brothers' plea seeking suspension of jail term in evidence tampering case

After the SC's verdict, where nothing substantial happened in terms of imprisonment, Delhi's Patiala House Court awarded a 7-year jail term to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal besides directing them to pay a fine of Rs.2.5 crore each in 2021 for tampering with evidence in the fire accident case.

In February, the Delhi High Court refused to suspend their sentence for tampering with evidence pertaining to the Uphaar fire tragedy. A single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had reserved its order on their plea after hearing the arguments of various parties including the Delhi Police and the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT).

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who lost her children in the Uphaar fire tragedy, welcomed the Delhi HC's verdict. Maintaining that the offence amounted to insulting the courts, she contended that the law must take its own course. On this occasion, her husband expressed relief and stressed that they had suffered through trials and tribulations.