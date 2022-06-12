Delhi: Major Fire In Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market; 39 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out in the national capital engulfing major parts of the popular Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh on Sunday morning, June 12, reported ANI. The fire was reported in the wee hours of the morning in the shoe market area near Bikaner Sweets following which the fire department was immediately informed.

A total of 39 fire tenders were rushed to the spot for bringing the situation under control. While no one is said to have been trapped inside the market area, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The fire is also brought under control, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi | Massive fire breaks out in the Gaffar market, Karol Bagh



Total 39 fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is under control. No one trapped or injured: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/7Jfg6JlLQs — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

While firemen can be seen carrying out their duties, the police team has also reached the spot and is investigating the matter. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Fire at Delhi hospital

This came just a day after another major fire broke out in Delhi's Rohini area where a blaze erupted in Brahm Sakti Hospital’s intensive care unit. Also, a person was said to have been killed in the fire.

While around nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Image: Twitter/@ANI