Delhi Man Hits Motorcycles While Trying To Drive Away In SUV

A video of the incident purporting to show the compact SUV hitting two wheelers in a street before stopping has been circulated on social media.

Press Trust Of India
Delhi

The alleged incident occurred late on Monday. (Image: PTI)


A man allegedly hit several vehicles as he attempted to drive away in north Delhi's Wazirabad, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred late on Monday.

A video of the incident purporting to show the compact SUV hitting two wheelers in a street before stopping has been circulated on social media.

A scuffle broke out between local residents and the driver after the vehicle hit a motorcycle. No complaint has been received in the matter, the police added. 

