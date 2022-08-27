Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At PVC Waste Site In Nangloi; No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out at a waste dumping site in the national capital late at night on Friday in the Kamruddin Nagar area. According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out in a PVC waste in Delhi's Nagloi at around 11:50 PM. The blazes spread out across the site and the fire department was immediately informed. Around 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While the fire was contained after hours of efforts, luckily no casualties were reported in the incident.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in PVC waste near Nangloi in Kamruddin Nagar



We received fire call at 11:50pm (Aug 26)... fire contained; won't spread further. 13 fire tenders on the spot. Main aim is to not let it spread to residential areas. No casualties yet: Divisional Officer, DFS pic.twitter.com/U4FsZK2nOW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Ashok Jaiswal, Divisional officer, Fire Department spoke to ANI and said that efforts were made to ensure that the fire does not spread out to the residential areas nearby. “Around 11:50 pm, we received a call informing us that a fire had broken out in an open PVC waste area. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No causality reported so far", he said.

Notably, this incident came months after the Bhalswa dumpsite fire incident which raged for over 72 hours in Delhi raising several environmental and health concerns,

Bhalswa landfill fire

The incident took place on the evening of April 26 when fresh municipal solid waste caught fire around 5:30 pm at the top of the dumpsite on the side facing the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway. The fire which further exacerbated the already polluted air in the nearby areas kept on blazing for several ideas.

Following this, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) claiming that it did not take the necessary measures required to prevent the fire which broke out in April at the Bhalswa landfill site and kept on raging for more than 10 days.

Image: ANI