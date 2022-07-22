Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shoe Factory On Lawrence Road; No Causalities Reported

A massive fire broke out on Friday morning in a shoe factory at Lawrence road in Delhi. The Delhi fire department’s 25 fire-fighting tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire that spread to a nearby factory as well.

On Friday, at around 9:35 AM in the morning a fire broke out in the shoe sole manufacturing factory located in the National capital’s Lawrence road area. Soon the fire spread to the nearby plastic factory. As per the visuals, black thick smoke started coming out of the factory as the fire raged inside it. Immediately after getting the information regarding the fire incident in the Lawrence road area inside the factories, the fire fighting services started the operation to douse the fire. Accordingly, 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started their operation to control the fire.

#BREAKING | A fire broke out at a factory on Lawrence Road, New Delhi, at 9:35 am. It has been brought under control after deployment of 25 fire tenders: Fire department officials https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9 pic.twitter.com/xktzNRHH10 — Republic (@republic) July 22, 2022

After the persistent efforts from the fire fighting services for hours, the fire was brought under control and at around 12:00 PM it was completed doused, according to the fire department officials. Though the items and goods in the factory are charred to ashes, fortunately, neither there were any casualties nor anyone was hurt in the fire incident that broke out in two factories in Delhi’s Lawrence Road area on Friday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained whether it was a short circuit or by some other accidental means. It is pertinent to mention that an investigation has been launched into how the factory caught the fire.