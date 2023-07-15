Delhi: Massive Fire In Building At Connaught Place Amid Heavy Downpour

Amid heavy downpour in Delhi, a massive fire broke out in a building located at Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. According to the fire department, the fire occurred on the 9th floor of the DCM Building in Connaught place. On the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation in the building. The incident took place on Saturday, July 15, evening, when it was drizzling heavily in Delhi. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Crane fire tenders called for rescue operation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Pranav Tayal briefed, “A fire had broken out on the 9th floor of DCM Building, where the back office of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is there. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. As of now, no input of anyone being trapped in the building is there.”

An official from the Delhi Fire Service said that a fire call was received at 6.21 PM on Saturday at DCM building in Connaught place. A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot, wherein it was found that the fire had broken out on the 9th floor of the building at Barakhamba Road. Since the fire was on the 9th floor, crane fire tenders were called at the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

As per initial information, no one was suspected to be trapped inside the building and no one got injured during the incident. The police will probe the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire. As per latest information, efforts to control the fire were on.