Delhi: Nand Nagri Building Collapse; 3 People Rescued While 1 Feared Dead under Debris

3 people were rescued from under the debris of a two-storeyed building that collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of Delhi. 1 person is feared dead. The building collapsed on Saturday, August 7. As per the Delhi police, the building is owned by a person identified as Dhani Ram. It was said that the owner was residing with his family in the building when the collapse happened.

CD Corps assisting in Rescue work at E4/281, nand nagri {building Collapse} today on 07.08.2021, Shahdara district, Delhi. We serve the humanity. #delhiturnsyellow pic.twitter.com/vo8HXSkevl — Rahul Sudan (@RahulSudan11) August 7, 2021

Nand Nagri building collapse in Delhi; 3 people rescued and 1 feared dead

After the police found out about the collapse incident, a team immediately rushed to the spot of the building. They launched a rescue operation for the people stuck in the debris. The 3 people who were rescued included Dhani Ram and his wife Anaro Devi. They are both aged 65 years. Another person who was rescued was identified as Rajkumar. He is aged 64 years. This was informed by the police. All 3 people rescued are currently receiving medical treatment at the GTB Hospital in Delhi. The police said, "There is a possibility that one person may be still under the debris. Efforts are being made to rescue the person". A number of Twitter users residing in Delhi have been putting up videos and images of the condition in the city. The aftereffects of the rain were seen with waterlogging on the roads throughout the week.

Heavy rainfall and waterlogging seen in Delhi

As per reports, a week ago, a 40-year-old woman had died and her daughter was injured after the roof of their two-storey temporary house in Navjeevan Camp in south Delhi collapsed. The collapse had happened due to the heavy rainfall. At first, the woman named Pooja was rescued, who had suffered minor injuries. Afterwards, Pooja’s mother Urmila was also taken out from the debris. Delhi has had a lot of heavy rainfall recently, with the city also seeing a lot of flooding. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm. A lot of waterlogging has also been seen in the national capital, which has led to a political backlash against the Delhi government-run by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

(IMAGE: ANI/ PTI)