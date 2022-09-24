Delhi NCR Rains: Amid Incessant Downpour, Commuters Advised To Avoid These Routes

Amid the heavy rain lashing Delhi and its adjoining area, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for the Delhi-NCR region that has been battling the heavy downpour and severe waterlogging in several areas since Thursday.

Due to waterlogging, potholes, and tree uprooting in the nation's capital caused by incessant rain, the Delhi traffic police advised commuters to avoid particular stretches of the roads. Sharing the details of these routes on Twitter, the Delhi traffic police said, "Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience."

Waterlogging, uprooted trees and potholes

According to the Delhi traffic police, waterlogging has been reported in 12 locations including the Libaspur underpass on GT Road, Andheria Mor towards the Gurugram side and Vasant Kunj on MG Road, under Nizamuddin Bridge on Ring Road and near Qutub Minar on Anuvrat Marg in Mehrauli.

Traffic Alert

Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by water logging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.#DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/3kx2XyQhgK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, uprooting of trees has been reported on a total of 22 routes including near Qutub Minar on MB Road, Hauz Khas market, near Laxmi Bai college on GTK road, near Dwarka sec 6 and sec 7 red light, Lajpat Nagar bus stand and near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Mandir Marg, according to the Delhi traffic police.

The Delhi traffic police also shared the details of the potholes on 13 road stretches, including RML Hospital Talkatora road, Azad market near DCM Chowk and Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road. Potholes are also on Ring road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh, near INA market Aurobindo Marg and Rafi market near NITI Aayog.

Delhi NCR rains

Traffic jams were reported at several key stretches in the national capital on Friday due to waterlogging caused by incessant rainfall over the last two days from Thursday. Notably, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was submerged after Delhi-NCR witnessed incessant rainfall throughout the day on 22 September.

#BREAKING | Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram after incessant rain; visuals from Narsinghpur

Watch - https://t.co/0eImh6q2ST pic.twitter.com/lVixYVvGkr — Republic (@republic) September 23, 2022

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 40.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 44 mm, 24.6 mm and 60 mm of precipitation respectively during this period, PTI reported

It is pertinent to mention that the yellow alert given by the IMD for the Delhi NCR region on Friday, has now been extended. The weather forecasting agency issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi NCR on Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain in the region.