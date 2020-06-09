Delhi: Okhla Mandi Violates Social Distancing Norms, Vendors Casual About Covid & Masks

The deadly Coronavirus doesn't seem to budge from the national capital. With India reporting around 10,000 cases each passing day, the people succumbing to the illness has also inched closer to the 7,500 mark. Currently, the fatality rate is at 2.8% which is half of the global rate. However, metros such as the national capital of Delhi and Mumbai are disproportionately hit.

With multiple relaxations given and the entire nation opening up for business, to kick start the Indian economy, people seem to have glossed over the seriousness of COVID-19. In several parts of the capital, many who comfortably ventured out of their houses didn't seem bothered about wearing face masks, which is one of the basic preventive measures - arguably the most important - to be adhered to during this pandemic.

Social distancing goes for a toss in Okhla Mandi

The social distancing norms seem to be not be the first priority as one of the biggest wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in Delhi - Okhla Mandi - witnessed huge violations on Monday morning. No physical distancing of even a foot, let alone 6-feet was maintained by the vendors. The scenario in the mandi portrayed a very worrisome picture. This is where thousands of vendors come to buy the farm produce to sell it across various markets spread in the veins of the national capital.

Most of the vendors conveniently missed out on covering their faces and upon asking a few nodded and said in the most casual attitude that "No corona will touch us here, therefore it is okay to not wear it".

However, there were also a few sellers like Salim who said that "I constantly asked the buyers to stay a metre apart from each other and encourage them to maintain distance among them."

