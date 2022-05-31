Delhi Rains Kill 2; Leave Trail Of Fallen Trees, Waterlogged Roads, Snarled-up Traffic

After heavy rain followed by lightning and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday afternoon, two people were killed in rain-related incidents across the national capital, reported ANI. Among the deceased was a 50-year-old man from Delhi's Jama Masjid area who died after a balcony fell over him following a hailstorm and heavy downpours.

Informing about the same, the Delhi Police said that no foul play has been suspected in the matter. In addition to that, the police also informed that another 65-year-old man died in the North Delhi area. Providing further information on the aftermath of the Delhi rains and storm, it said that a family of three including a child was rescued after their car was trapped under a tree in Delhi's Kabutar market area following a hailstorm on Monday afternoon.

Severe damage to life and property in Delhi rains

On the other hand, the heavy rains and storm on Monday also caused damage to life and properties. As briefed by the police, a total of 294 calls of trees falling were received till 8 pm. Also, several trees were uprooted bringing the traffic to a standstill.

The finial of the historic Jama Masjid also suffered damage in a storm. Speaking on the same, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari informed that two people were injured by stones after they fell down from one of the minarets.

Similar other incidents were reported from other parts of the city as well. On one hand, while installed air conditioners fell down from a building in the Parliament Street area, many uprooted trees fell on cars and autorickshaws in the heavy rain and thunderstorm. A bus was also seen trapped after the hailstorm near Sanchar Bhawan causing traffic snarls.

Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and water logging at places after the early evening storm. Visited few places.

In view of the widespread damage due to the rains, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal took to Twitter for informing that he has instructed officials to take immediate steps to clear roads. Sharing pictures of uprooted trees, he wrote, "Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and waterlogging at places after the early evening storm. Visited a few places. Instructed officials to take immediate steps to remove debris and clear the roads immediately so as to mitigate the inconvenience to people."

