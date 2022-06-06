Delhi Road Rage: Speeding SUV Hits Bike After Driver Allegedly Threatens Bikers

Delhi Police have started an investigation into a video of a speeding SUV hitting a bike, with the driver driving erratically. The after it went viral on social media. As per the visuals, the SUV is seen driving recklessly on the road and seen hitting a bike, after which the bike and the rider were flung across the road and collided with the road railing.

The incident came to light when a Twitter user posted the video clip on their account on June 5. As per the video posted by the user on Twitter, an SUV driver was involved in an argument with a person on a bike in the middle of the road, following which the SUV driver overtook the bike riders and veered right, only to hit another biker in the process. Before coming to a halt, the bike skidded and collided with the road railings. In the video, the injured biker can also be seen clearly.

According to Twitter user Anurag Iyer who shared the video, the SUV driver threatened the bikers that he would crush them under his car, hinting that the accident was a case of road rage. "Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car," he said in his tweet. Iyer further added that no one was severely injured in the incident. It is after his tweet, that the Delhi police took the cognisance of the incident.

Other road rage incidents

In Nagpur, a 38-year-old man sustained stab injuries after his bike brushed against the two-wheeler of the accused in the Yashodhara Nagar area, a police official said on Sunday, according to PTI. The injured has been identified as Ravindra Parate.

The police have also identified the attacker and arrested him as well. "Irfan Pathan Wakil Pathan attacked Ravindra Parate with a sharp weapon after the latter's motorcycle brushed past the two-wheeler of the former. Parate sustained injuries on the head, hands and back," he said, according to PTI. The police official further added that Pathan has been charged with an attempt to murder.

Earlier in May, a spine-chilling incident happened in Delhi, where a woman was allegedly assaulted in the Amar colony area. In the daunting video which was shared on social media and accessed by Republic Media Network, a middle-aged lady donned in red apparel was seen falling off a four-wheeler, identified as a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

In what appears to be a part of the assault inflicted upon her, the car did not stop after the lady dashed into the middle of the road from the car amid a busy evening. While the Delhi Police were rather prompt to respond to the complaint on their Twitter page, sources confirmed that an FIR was registered against the owner of the car. Also, the vehicle was seized and kept in the custody of authorities.