Fire Breaks Out At Slums In Delhi's Tughlakabad; No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

'Around 1000-2000 shanties caught fire'

"We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire," Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East said.

READ | Fire at Noida Authority office, several files gutted

"Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire," he said. Firefighting operations are underway and no casualty has been reported so far, DCP Meena further added.

About 30 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to a fire official, the department got the call at 12:15 AM. "The situation is under control. No casualty has been reported so far," he said. The fire was doused around 4 am.

READ | Major fire breaks out at spinning mill at Ludhiana

(With ANI inputs)