Delhi: Two Floors Of Building Collapses In Ambedkar Nagar

In a tragic incident, two floors of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday evening. At about 4:25 pm, the police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri. At least three-four people were trapped in the debris, a senior police officer said. It took a herculean effort by officials from Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and NDRF for the rescue operation which continued for six long hours.

According to an NDRF official, all trapped individuals have been rescued.

Fire services personnel said that the lintel of the fourth floor of the under-construction building gave way, resulting in a portion of the building collapsing.