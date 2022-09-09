Delhi: Under-construction Building Collapses In Azad Market; 4 Injured & 5 Feared Trapped

An under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market area on Friday. Following the incident that took place around 8 am, the fire department rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to an official update, four persons have sustained injuries in the building collapse and they have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Briefing about the situation, Sagar Singh Kalsi, the DCP of North District, said that the building was abandoned and prima facie had collapsed due to overweight.

Delhi | Two persons injured, five persons feared trapped in building collapse in Azad Market area; search & rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/6TmWegdmj2 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Search & rescue operations underway

Meanwhile, the Fire Department informed that the building collapse incident was reported in the market area on Friday morning following which the department rushed three fire tenders to service. Search and rescue operations are presently underway and five persons are said to be trapped under the debris, the officials added.

Police teams are also on the spot and are supporting the search operations.

Image: ANI