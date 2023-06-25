Delhi Woman Electrocuted To Death After She Touched Electric Pole At Railway Station

Just hours after heavy swathes of rains lashed the national capital in overnight downpouring on June 25, a 35-year-old woman lost her life at the New Delhi railway station after suffering a massive power jolt from an electric pole. The incident took place at around 5.30 AM on Sunday morning near the railway station’s exit gate number-1, when the deceased, in an effort to avoid a water-logged pathway came in contact with the electric pole. The deceased, identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of East Delhi's Preet Vihar area was immediately rushed to Lady Hardinge hospital, where she was declared dead.

A police official said that the woman was to take a train to Chandigarh for which she had reached the railway station along with her family including two kids. According to an eyewitness auto driver, Ahuja held onto the electric pole to avoid puddles and suffered a jolt that claimed her life. A complaint was registered by her sister Madhvi Chopra to the railway police alleging serious lapses against the railways authority for their negligence.

Railway police have registered a case and probe has been initiated

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railways, Apoorva Gupta, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said, "In view of this matter, we have spoken to officers in the Indian Railways, who are enquiring into the matter on their own end and will determine who was responsible for the negligence. We have written a letter to the Northern Railway DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) and the senior electrical division asking the DRM to share more information with the Delhi police. Railways have been instructed to conduct a safety audit of all such poles and electricity infrastructure to prevent any such incident in the future."

The statement issued by the Northern Railways spokesperson reads, ''As per the preliminary investigation, the incident appeared to have happened due to accumulation of rain water at the spot, where electricity current was left loose. It appears that, due to current leakage from the cable, while raining caused insulation failure, eventually resulting in the incident. Prima-facie there doesn’t seem to be any deficiency in the working system of the Railways.''

As per police sources, naked wires wrapped around the pole which transmitted the current denote the cause of freak accident that led to the death of the woman due to electrocution after heavy rains. The Crime and FSL teams collected necessary evidence from the spot. Further investigation is being carried out.