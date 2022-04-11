Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: IAF Deploys 2 Mi-17 Choppers To Rescue 48 People Still Stuck

While rescue operations are presently ongoing in Jharkhand's Deoghar after a mishap took place leading to many people remaining stuck in multiple ropeway trolleys since yesterday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has now deployed two Mi-17 helicopters for carrying out the operations and rescue people.

Attempts are being made to rescue more and more people from the trolleys. One woman has been declared dead and another person is said to have been seriously injured, informed Manjunath Bhajantri, Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar, Jharkhand. This came at a time when the ITBP and NDRF teams are already present at the locations, helping to rescue people who are stuck.

Local people were also seen helping the rescue teams to move people out of the ropeways safely, while the district administration has assured a proper probe in the matter to identify the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, out of the 11 people rescued on Sunday, one has been declared dead, while 48 are still said to be trapped.

Deoghar ropeway accident

The incident took place on Sunday when some ropeway cable cars collided with each other at the Trikut Pahar near Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

According to reports, several people continue to remain trapped in the trolleys of the ropeway while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed for the rescue operations.

This is the first time such an accident has taken place at the site, which has held ropeway activities for many years now.



Image: Republic World