Deoghar Ropeway Accident: 7 More People Brought To Safety As Rescue Operations Resume

After being suspended for a brief period due to visibility issues, rescue operations in Jharkhand's Deoghar resumed on Tuesday morning. Teams of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are collectively working in joint coordination for carrying out the rescue operations. Three people have so far lost their lives in the accident that took place at Deoghar's Trikut hills after cable cars malfunctioned, leaving several people hanging in the air.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has been constantly monitoring the situation in Deoghar and has also spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah on the developments in the rescue operations.

"Seven more people have been rescued and more trapped people are yet to be rescued from the stranded cable cars," said Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri.

The rescue team in-charge, Ashwani Nayar, while speaking to ANI, said that the rescue team is carrying out the rescue operations for the last 48 hours and is expecting to rescue everyone including civilians by today (April 12) afternoon.

"It is a challenging operation as children are also stuck. Our priority is to rescue everyone," she said. The ropeway in the Trikut hills is one of the highest in the country, and at the time of writing this article, five people still remained stranded in three cable cars.

Dr S Bharti (ITBP), too, asserted that the teams will rescue all the civilians by today afternoon. "We will rescue all of them by today afternoon. We conducted a smooth rescue operation yesterday as well and the rescue operation today is also underway. The trapped people are a little scared," she added.

Three people killed in Jharkhand's Deoghar ropeway tragedy

Meanwhile, the tragic Deoghar ropeway accident has claimed the lives of three people. While a woman died after being injured in the accident, in another chilling incident, a man lost his life after falling from the IAF chopper on Monday.

Several others have been injured in the incident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday when some ropeway cable cars collided with each other at the Trikut Pahar near Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand. This is the first time such an accident has taken place at the site, which has held ropeway activities for several years now.

