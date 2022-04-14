Following the malfunction of a ropeway in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a chilling video of the incident has surfaced as one of the passengers recorded the tragedy on his phone. The tapped video shows how the two trolleys crashed into each other 1,500 feet above the ground. The footage also tapped the cries of the people.

In the beginning, everything is normal as the tourists enjoy the Trikoot hills, lush greenery all around, and a city far, far away. But in a few seconds, a massive jolt shakes the phone, without a warning, the video blacks out. The phone continued to record people's cries for help, suddenly staring at horrifying death.

Jharkhand's Deoghar ropeway accident

The Sunday joyride turned into a deadly experience for the 50 odd people stuck in the trolleys dangling midair. One died and many were injured in the collision. As of April 12, about 32 people were rescued while 15 remained trapped in mid-air, in a row of cable cars, nearly 28 hours after the accident. One more person was reported dead after falling from a chopper during a rescue operation following the accident that took place around 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanth temple in Deoghar town.

The evacuation and rescue operations were impossible to be conducted under the local administration because of the height and they were not equipped to deal with such an accident. Soon, the Indian Air Force (IAF), ITBP, and the NDRF were called to the spot.

"Thirty-two people were rescued with the help of choppers, while 15 people are still trapped mid-air in the cable cars suspended at varying heights, the maximum being nearly 1,500 feet. The rescue operation had to be stopped after sunset and will resume tomorrow," Additional Director General of Police, R K Mallick, told PTI over the phone from the spot.

Mallick had mentioned that heavy security deployment is there in the area and the rescue effort by joint teams of the Air Force, the Army, ITBP, and NDRF would recommence early on Tuesday. He also confirmed that in the course of the rescue, one person fell from a chopper and was rushed to hospital, but unfortunately, he died.

(Image: PTI)