Deoghar Ropeway Tragedy: PM Modi Monitoring Situation; J'khand CM Orders High-level Probe

Amid the rescue operation currently underway at Jharkhand’s Deogarh ever since the Deoghar ropeway tragedy occurred, many tourists were injured, after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday. Reportedly, the mishap occurred due to a technical problem resulting in the collision of cable cars.

Reports also suggest that PM Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. The Prime Minister also discussed the rescue operations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Moreover, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ordered a high-level probe to dig deeper into the matter.

PM Modi constantly monitoring the situation

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in his statement said that -

I've been camping here since 8pm. Local people were saying that if provided facilities, they could've emptied 4 cabins themselves.But the govt wasn't listening to me & today, local people emptied 2 cabins after the support of forces. So the govt had to take the support of locals for rescue.

For the 1st time, the Indian Army, IAF, NDRF, & ITBP have together constituted joint coordination with district admin for the Deoghar ropeway tragedy, which is at its conclusive stage.

As per ANI, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ordered a high-level investigation into the ropeway accident near Trikut in Deoghar.

So far 32 people have been rescued, and 15 people are still expected to be trapped in 3 trolleys.

More about Deoghar Rescue Operation

Latest reports suggest that 7 persons have been rescued with the help of a Helicopter since today morning and 7 more people are to be rescued from 2 remaining cable cars. The efforts to rescue the victims are going on in full swing. For the unversed, the cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. Reportedly,3 people are dead in the incident and several were injured.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted on Monday, “I have been constantly monitoring the situation since yesterday. Help is being taken from NDRF, Air Force and Garuda Commando to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikut ropeway accident. The Ropeway team has also reached the spot. We are putting every effort and trying to monitor everything.”

Here take a look-

देवघर त्रिकुट रोपवे हादसे में फँसे हुए लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालने के लिए प्रशासन, सेना और NDRF की टीम पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ काम कर रही है।



मैं स्थिति पर लगातार नजर रख रहा हूँ। शीघ्र ही सभी सकुशल निकाल लिए जायेंगे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 11, 2022

Image: PTI