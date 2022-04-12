Deoghar Tragedy: Jharkhand CM Soren Orders Probe; Assures Action Against Those Responsible

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a high-level investigation into the Deoghar ropeway tragedy which saw over 50 people stranded mid-air after a cable car malfunctioned in the Trikut hills.

In a series of Tweets, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand informed that an investigation will be done to determine the cause of the incident and that those found culpable will face severe punishment.

दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्यवाई की जाएगी तथा हताहत होने वाले लोगों को मदद हेतु निर्णय लिया जायेगा। (2/2) — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 12, 2022

Expressing his sadness on the death of three persons, Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed that 47 lives had been saved in rescue operations that concluded after an over 48-hour effort on Tuesday afternoon.

In a five-minute video message, Soren expressed his condolences to the kin of those who died in the tragic incident. In the video, the Jharkhand Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the team of the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the district administration for extending their help in saving the lives of over 40 people.

त्रिकूट पहाड़ हादसे का रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन पूरा हो चुका है। दुर्भाग्य से इस हादसे में हमने कुछ लोगों को खो दिया। अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल कर लोगों की मदद करने वाले एयरफोर्स, आर्मी, एनडीआरएफ और आईटीबीपी के जवानों तथा प्रशासन को सलाम करता हूँ। शीघ्र ही मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जाँच करा (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FNMplpNIOy — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 12, 2022

Earlier on April 11, the minister had tweeted about the ongoing rescue work at the incident site. His translated tweet read, “The administration, army and NDRF team are working with full readiness to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikut ropeway accident. I am constantly monitoring the situation. Soon all will be taken out safely.”

देवघर त्रिकुट रोपवे हादसे में फँसे हुए लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालने के लिए प्रशासन, सेना और NDRF की टीम पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ काम कर रही है।



मैं स्थिति पर लगातार नजर रख रहा हूँ। शीघ्र ही सभी सकुशल निकाल लिए जायेंगे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 11, 2022

3 killed, 12 injured in Deoghar ropeway tragedy

After a ropeway, one of the highest in the country, malfunctioned in Deoghar's Trikut Hills on Sunday, over 50 people were straded mid-air. A woman died from injuries sustained inside a cable vehicle that "swung uncontrollably." Because rescuers were unable to reach the stranded guests' cable cars, many of them went hungry and thirsty. On Tuesday, a woman died while being rescued, bringing the death toll in the Jharkhand cable car tragedy to three. She was the second person to fall and sustain injuries during the rescue attempt. A third individual died after being hurt in the collision on Sunday evening.

Following a technical hitch, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers rescued 10 of the 15 tourists who had been trapped in cable cars over the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for more than 40 hours. On Monday evening, the rescue operations were briefly halted.

Officials stated that twelve individuals were injured and are being treated in hospitals.