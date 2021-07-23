Despite Unfavourable Conditions, Indian Coast Guard Continues Operations In Flood Areas

As heavy rains and floods wreak havoc in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, the Indian Coast Guard has mobilised and dispatched adequate resources to the affected areas. Despite adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas, a total of seven Disaster Relief Teams have been working relentlessly in the affected Coastal Districts to rescue people in distress and relocate them to safe locations. The Flood Rescue Teams are fully self-sustained and equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and lifebuoys.

Indian Coast Guard flood rescue operation continues despite unfavourable conditions

"Indian Coast Guard Region (West) have mobilized and dispatched adequate resources for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to the affected districts of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka to work in coordination with the local administration towards Rescue and Relief Operations," read the press statement released by maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency. Coast Guard Headquarter Region (West) have directed Coast Guard Air Station at Daman and district headquarters located in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kochi to extend all assistance and support to the concerned district administration in mitigating the effect of incessant rains. The search and rescue agency has informed that Karnataka Coast Guard has pressed three DRTs (One each in Unglijoog Island, Kharejoog Island and in Bodojoog village). The team have rescued and relocated 161 distressed people to safe locations.

Maharashtra flood kills 35 people: CM

While Maharashtra Coast Guard has pressed two DRTs (One each at Mahad and Chiplun) besides pressing a helicopter into rescue operations. These teams have been working in tandem with the local administration and have rescued 52 in number people so far and shifted them to safe locations. "Coast Guard has extended the facility of its Airbase at Ratnagiri to Indian Navy and Indian Air Force aircraft to operate from this base for Rescue and Relief operations in Maharashtra," added the statement released by Indian Coast Guard. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed that 35 people have lost their lives due to incessant rain triggered landslides in the Raigad district of the state. Goa Coast Guard has pressed two DRTs into service at Ponda besides launching four helicopter sorties to drop 200 food packets for the stranded people towards rescue and relief operations.

(Image Credit: Indian Coast Guard)