Detonator Explosion In Hyderabad Injures Two; Probe Underway

Image: ANI
Two people were severely injured following a detonator explosion in Narsingi, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The accident, according to the police’s investigation was due to road widening work with a driller, which hit and triggered the old detonator.
Upon information, the local police reached the spot and both the injured were admitted to the hospital immediately. A case has also been registered, added police. The blast further stirred panic among the locals, who ran for shelter.
One of the person's conditions is critical, claimed reports.
A detonator is a device that contains a detonating charge and is used to reliably set off an explosion at a specific moment and, if necessary, in a specific order. These are non-electric, electric, and electronic detonators.
A non-electric detonator is designed to initiate explosions without the use of electric wires. A non-electric detonator includes devices that use detonating cords, shock-tube systems or safety fuse detonators or a combination of these.