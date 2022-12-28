Detonator Explosion In Hyderabad Injures Two; Probe Underway

Two people were severely injured following a detonator explosion in Narsingi, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The accident, according to the police’s investigation was due to road widening work with a driller, which hit and triggered the old detonator.

Upon information, the local police reached the spot and both the injured were admitted to the hospital immediately. A case has also been registered, added police. The blast further stirred panic among the locals, who ran for shelter.

One of the person's conditions is critical, claimed reports.

What is Detonator?

A detonator is a device that contains a detonating charge and is used to reliably set off an explosion at a specific moment and, if necessary, in a specific order. These are non-electric, electric, and electronic detonators.

A non-electric detonator is designed to initiate explosions without the use of electric wires. A non-electric detonator includes devices that use detonating cords, shock-tube systems or safety fuse detonators or a combination of these.