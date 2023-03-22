Devotees In Katra Rush Out Of Hotel After Strong Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Here are some visuals from Jammu and Kashmir's Katra as devotees rush out of guest houses. The tremors were strong enough to affect telecommunications in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir which also got shaken.

#WATCH | J&K: Strong tremors of earthquake felt in several parts of north India.



Speaking to media reporters, a guest house owner Shubham said, "Very strong tremors of earthquake were felt and all the devotees rushed out. With Maa Vaishno Devi's blessings, there was no loss of lives and they are returning to their hotels."

People from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar were also seen rushing out of their houses as strong tremors of earthquake were felt in several parts of north India.

Notably, tremors were felt at around 10:20 pm in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.