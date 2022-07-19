Dhar Bus Accident: Eyewitness Recounts Mishap; 'bus Driver Was Trying To Save Bikers'

In a tragic accident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, at least 13 people lost their lives, while many others were rescued after a bus heading to Maharashtra's Jalgaon district fell into the Narmada river. While MSRTC officials have confirmed that the bus was not overspeeding at the time of the accident, an eye-witness to the accident has also confirmed that it was due to the bike approaching from the opposite direction that led to the accident.

Speaking to Republic, Prakash Sharma, an eyewitness said that the bike was coming from the wrong direction prompting the driver to steer the bus off the lane which led to the accident.

"I am returning home and I was right behind the vehicle. Two people on a motorcycle were coming from the wrong side. In order to save them, the bus driver moved the steering forcefully prompting the bus to go out of the lane. It lost control and fell into the river", he added.

Notably, on the other hand, according to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the bus was travelling at a normal speed of 45 kmph and was not overspeeding. An investigation has been ordered to find out the exact reason behind the accident, an official said.

Furthermore, the bus was fitted with a Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), and the records from it suggest that the bus was travelling at 45 kilometers per hour at the time of the accident around 9:47 AM, he said.

Dhar bus accident

The accident took place on Monday morning when the Maharashtra State Transport bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district killing 12 passengers on board. While rescue operations were immediately launched after the accident, many passengers were rescued.

Speaking on the same, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the media that the bus broke the railing of a bride at National Highway No 2 (Agra-Mumbai road) and later fell into the river.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde who took close cognisance of the situation has also directed the MSRTC to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to the bereaved families of those who were killed in the accident.

Image: Republic World