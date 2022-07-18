Dhar Bus Accident: Maha CM Shinde Directs MSRTC To Pay Rs 10L Ex-gratia To Kin Of Deceased

After the tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district wherein a bus heading to Maharashtra's Jalgaon fell into the Narmada river resulting in the death of at least 13 people, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the bereaved families of the deceased.

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Officer (CMO), CM Shinde has directed the MSRTC to pay ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in Dhar. Notably, the bus belonging to the MSRTC was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people while the unfortunate incident happened.

Eknath Shinde announces ex-gratia for bereaved kin of Dhar accident victims

Speaking to reporters regarding the bus accident, CM Eknath Shinde said, "An ST bus of Maharashtra who was coming to Amalner met with the tragedy in Madhya Pradesh. The bus fell into a river from a flyover and 13 people lost their lives. I pay deepest condolences to them."

"I have spoken twice to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan. He is giving attention to this incident and he has also appointed a Minister to oversee the rescue operation. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of deceased," CM Shinde added.

The Jalgaon Collector has also informed the Chief Minister that a control room has been set up by the Jalgaon Collectorate in relation to the incident. The control room numbers are 02572223180 and 02572217193, CMO tweeted.

CM Eknath Shinde assures all possible assistance

Speaking to reporters over the Dhar bus accident in Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Sena MLA Deepal Kesarkar stated that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has inquired about the incident and assured that all possible help will be provided. "This incident is unfortunate. CM Eknath Shinde has injured in the bus accident through the phone. All the possible help will be provided as soon as possible," Deepal Kesarkar said on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke with his Maharashtra counterpart and apprised him of the situation. "In connection with the tragic accident in Dhar of a bus going from Indore to Pune, talked to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde Ji over the phone and apprised him of the situation. Also informed about making arrangements to send the dead bodies of the passengers of Maharashtra there respectfully," CM Chouhan Tweeted.

Taking to his Twitter, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences and said that he is in touch with Dhar's Collector as well as Maharashtra ST officials. "I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating for rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery," Fadnavis tweeted.

PM Modi expresses grief over bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the bus incident that happened in MP's Dhar. He said, "The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Dhar Bus accident

An MSRTC bus on Monday met with a tragic incident when it fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. According to the officials, the bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river.

The ill-fated bus was from the Amalner depot in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, MSRTC officials told PTI. The bus departed from Indore city around 7:30 AM and was going to Amalner.

On the Dhar bus accident, Indore Divisional Commissioner, Pawan Kumar Sharma said, "Bus was headed towards Maharashtra. Our teams rushed to the spot. Despite inclement weather, rescue ops have been conducted. 13 dead bodies recovered so far. Rescue operations to continue. Efforts at identifying victims are underway." It is pertinent to mention that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also rushed to the spot, PTI reported.