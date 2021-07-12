Dharamshala Cloudburst: Himachal CM Thakur Takes Stock Of Situation; Centre Promises Help

Hours after a cloud burst was reported in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday, July 12, released a statement. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he took cognizance of the damage resulting from the natural calamity and informed that a report has been sought in the matter. He further informed that the officials have been alerted to prepare for rescue work, and any unforeseen situation that may result from the natural calamity hereafter. Having conveyed the information, he requested the residents and tourists to take precautions and avoid going near rivers, lakes, and other water bodies.

CM Jairam Thakur on Dharamshala cloudburst

"Many parts of the state, like Kangra, have incurred damages due to heavy rainfall, and we have sought for a report in the matter. We have directed all officials in the district to begin with rescue work, and help those affected by the natural calamity," he wrote on Twitter. He further added, "I request all the residents and tourists to be alert in this bad weather and avoid going near rivers, lakes, and other water bodies."

प्रदेश के जिला कांगड़ा सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में भारी बरसात के कारण काफी नुकसान हुआ है, जिसकी हमने रिपोर्ट मंगवाई है।



हमने सभी जिलों के उपायुक्तों को राहत कार्यों एवं प्रभावितों को हरसंभव सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 12, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur to take stock of the situation on Monday. Thereafter, he took to his official Twitter handle and informed that a team of the National Disaster Responses Force (NDRF) is soon to reach Himachal Pradesh. He added that the situation is continuously being monitored by the Union Home Ministry and all possible help will be provided to the state of Himachal Pradesh.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में तेज बारिश से आयी प्राकृतिक आपदा के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी से बात की है। राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें शीघ्र वहाँ पहुँच रही हैं। गृह मंत्रालय स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहा है। केंद्र की ओर से हिमाचल को हर संभव मदद दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

A cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which led to a rise in the Bhaksunag waterfall, resulting in an intense flood. Various other parts of the state, including Shimla and Mcleodganj, have been experiencing heavy rainfall, and damage to property is being reported from all corners. Also, Horrific images are surfacing. The Police, as well as local administration and SGRF teams, are deployed to the service.

This comes a day after the weather department issued an orange weather warning of heavy rains on July 12 and 13 and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.