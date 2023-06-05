Dinesh Trivedi Fears 'sabotage' As Railways Recommends CBI Probe Into Odisha Train Crash

Former Railway Minister and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Sunday stated that the possibility of sabotage in the horrific Odisha train tragedy cannot be ruled out. Taking about how nobody in the right senses would change the signaling system, Trivedi suspected that somebody could have intentionally fiddled with the electronic locking system that led to the mishap which took the lives of 275 people.

Mourning the death of hundreds of people in the Odisha triple train tragedy on Saturday, former Railway Minster urged political parties to not play politics with the lives of the deceased.

Negligence or a planned conspiracy?

Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi stated, “You must go through my yesterday's interviews right from the morning and this is exactly what I have been telling, that sabotage cannot be ruled out and I was one of the first ones to say that. "It's very simple, Coromandel was running on the main line, why should it go on the loop line unless somebody has fiddled around with the electronic locking system?” the former Minister asked.

“Nobody in right senses would change the signaling system. There is a big possibility of sabotage. Somebody could have triggered the electronic locking system,” he continued.

“Somebody who perhaps knew that there is a goods train also, so, if it was a sabotage then it was very well-planned but I am using a BIG ‘IF’. So, I cannot come to a conclusion, nobody can come to, but that angle is very much glaring at your eyes in front of your eyes which cannot be ruled out at all."

Odisha train mishap - 275 killed

The worst incident of its sort in recent years occurred in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, involving three trains and more than 2296 passengers. At least 275 people have lost their lives and around 1175 passengers are injured in the triple-train accident that took place on the route which runs along the eastern coast connecting southern India to the Eastern part of the country.

Even though the government made enormous investments in the infrastructure—which is utilised on a daily basis by millions of people across the country—this was the country's biggest train disaster in 20 years. On Friday at around 7 p.m. local time, a passenger train running at its maximum speed derailed in the Balasore District of Odisha State after slamming into a freight train that was parked on a loop line.

Nearly 123 trains canceled

Around 123 trains have been canceled and more than 55 are diverted till June 4 as an aftermath of the Odisha railway tragedy. To assess the situation in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with railway authorities on Saturday before he reached the accident site to assess the situation first-hand. PM Modi also met the injured victims at the Balasore Hospital the same day.