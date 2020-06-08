Doctor Removes Charger Cable From Man's Urinary Bladder In Assam

In shocking news that has emerged straight out of an operation theatre of a city-based hospital in Guwahati, doctors have found a charger cable inside a man's bladder. Dr Walliul Islam, who handled this unusual medical case, shares his experience with Republic Media Network.

The 30-year-old patient came to Dr Walliul Islam with extreme pain in his abdomen. The man informed that doctor that he accidentally swallowed an earphone while playing with it using his mouth. Dr Islam immediately operated upon him and found nothing in his intestine. An X-ray was done again on the operation table and to the utter shock of the team, they found a charger cable around two feet long inside the man's urinary bladder.

According to Dr Islam, the man possibly inserted the cable through his penile urethra and it went to the urinary bladder. The foreign object inside the body was immediately removed. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dr Walliul Islam said that in his 25 years of experience, he never came across such a case.

"I continue to be surprised and shocked by instances like this where my intellectual and surgical skills are challenged," he said.

"The man lied to me first that he swallowed headphones by mistake. But instead, we discovered a mobile phone charger cord," he said.

According to the doctor, his condition is now stable but his mental health remains a question. Doctors have to say that he needs to take psychological counselling in order to overcome.

