Woman Killed After Accidentally Reversing Car & Plunging Into Chenab River; Video Emerges

A woman died after she mistakenly accelerated her car in reverse gear and plunged deep down the River Chenab, near Pul Doda on the Kishtwar-Batote road in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the information from authorites, her co-passenger has sustained severe injuries in the accident. The incident took place on Saturday.

The police said that the accident happened as the woman lost control of her car. Following the incident, they were brought to a hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, officials said.

A CCTV footage of the moment where the woman could be seen reversing her car and the vehicle plunging into the river also surfaced.

Occupants thrown out of the car

As per reports, both the women got thrown out of the car before the car crashed into the River Chenab. In this process, the woman who was driving the car succumbed to her injuries, while the other is battling for her life.

The deceased driver has been identified as Salma Bano. Her co-passenger's name is Sumaira Begum.

