In the aftermath of the horrific train accident in Balasore that claimed the lives of at least 261 people, a wave of compassion and solidarity swept through the community as individuals flocked to donate blood for the injured. Among the crowd of donors was Vibhuti Sharan, a local. Talking about what prompted him to donate blood, he said, "I donated blood, my friends also donated blood. I pray that everyone goes to their homes safely." The selfless act of donating blood became a symbolic gesture of hope and a plea for the well-being of the survivors.

Sudhanshu, another local resident, made his way to Cuttack's SCB Medical College to contribute his share."Injured people are being brought here. I felt that I should donate blood. I hope it will save some lives. I appeal to youth to come and donate their blood," he told ANI.

#WATCH | Outside visuals from Cuttack's SCB Medical College



Injured people are being brought here. I felt that I should donate blood. I hope it will save some lives. I appeal to youth to come and donate their blood, says Sudhanshu, a local #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/yotJtyoJFm — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Blood donations pour in

Notably, the response from the community was overwhelming, with more than 2,000 people converging at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital throughout the night following the incident on June 2, to lend a helping hand to the injured. Many individuals extended their assistance and selflessly donated blood. Showcasing the power of unity in times of adversity.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena expressed his gratitude to the volunteers who had donated blood, recognising their invaluable contribution in the victims' hour of need. In a tweet, he shared the uplifting news, "Five hundred units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. Nine hundred units are in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims. I'm personally indebted & grateful to all the volunteers who've donated blood for a noble cause."

500 Units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. 900 Units in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims. I’m personally indebted & grateful to all the volunteers who’ve donated blood for a noble cause. @DBalasore @CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha @SecyChief — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) June 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the death toll from the triple train accident has been claimed to be 261. Officials reported that several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, en route to Howrah, derailed and collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, causing the latter's coaches to overturn. The chaos escalated as a goods train became entangled, with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express striking its wagons.

As the tragic incident unfolded, the railway authorities announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. Rs 2 lakh for those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the accident and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

