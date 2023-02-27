Double Decker Bus Collides With Divider On Yamuna Expressway, 3 Dead, 40 Injured

In a horrific accident on the Yamuna Expressway on the night of February 26, a double-decker bus after losing control, collided with the divider and then overturned killing 3 passengers. 40 people were injured out of which 12 are in critical condition.

The police reached the spot after the accident at around 11 on the night of February 26 and hospitalised the injured at the district hospital for treatment. The overturned bus was removed with the help of a crane and the traffic resumed.

Mathura,UP |A bus going from Delhi to Bihar on the Yamuna Expressway overturned after colliding with the divider. In the incident, 3 people died on the spot and 12 injured have been sent to the district hospital. Probe underway: DM Pulkit Khare, Mathura (26.02) pic.twitter.com/I3whFvxqwd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2023

Bus crashed into the divider and then turned turtle

According to the information, the bus had departed from Narela in Delhi and was supposed to arrive in Darbhanga in Bihar. People working in different areas of Delhi had boarded the bus at around 9 am. Everyone was asleep at the time of the accident at around 11pm.

There was a scream as soon as the bus collided with the divider. The bus first hit the divider and then overturned.

On information, other than Surir police, the officers reached the spot and started relief and rescue work. The injured were rescued from the bus and taken to the district hospital through an ambulance.

Image: ANI