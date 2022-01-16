Driver, Helper Killed As Truck Falls Into Roadside Ditch In Bengal

A truck driver and his helper were killed on Sunday after their chemical drum-laden vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The accident took place near a railway gate under the Ashok Nagar Police Station limits when the driver lost control over the vehicle, a senior officer said.

The goods vehicle was going to Petrapol at the India-Bangladesh border from Kolkata.

Truck driver Budhan Sen (42) and his assistant Sambhu Debnath (38) were trapped inside the vehicle after it fell into the ditch along the Jessore Road, he said.

Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

