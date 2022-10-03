The death toll in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire reached five after three women and two children died on Monday morning. Bhadohi District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi informed that 12-year-old Ankush, 10-year-old Naveen, and 45-year-old Jaya Devi were among the victims who died due to the fire incident at a Durga pandal in Aurai Kotwal area of Bhadohi district, which is located about 280 km from the state capital of Lucknow.

Nearly 64 people were admitted to hospitals on Sunday night, of which 22 suffered severe burn injuries and have been taken to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi. According to officials, they are believed to be in critical condition.

5 people killed in massive fire at Durga Puja pandal in UP

Notably, around 150 people were said to be present at the event when the fire broke out during the Aarti session to mark the seventh day of Navratri festivities.

Bhadohi District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie, a short circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire. The incident took place in a pandal near Aurai Police station.

DM Gaurang Rathi said, "Around 150 people were present during the Durga Puja aarti when the fire broke out. 52 people were admitted to different hospitals. People having 30 to 40 % burns have been admitted to trauma centres. However, the situation is under control and patients are stable. An investigation is underway."

On Sunday night, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar informed that the fire broke out during the Aarti session at the pandal.

"While a short circuit appears to be the main cause of the fire, we are waiting for a confirmation from our technical team, which is investigating the case", he said.