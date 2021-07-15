Dwarkadhish Temple In Gujarat Struck By Lightning, No Casualties Reported; Watch Video

In a rare incident, lightning struck atop the famous Lord Krishna’s Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka, tattering the flag. Although, no damages to the structure or casualties were reported. At the time of the incident, there were people inside and around the temple premises.

Lightning struck amid the heavy rainfall and prompted the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ring the Devbhumi-Dwarka district administration to take account of the situation. The office of the Union Home Minister in Gandhinagar, his Lok Sabha constituency, later issued a statement saying that no damages to the temple were reported. No one was injured. Shah held talks with the temple management as well as with the district collector.

In the footage now viral on social media, one can see the charging light launched from the rain clouds onto the temple structure. The incident occurred in midst of a rainstorm. Gujarat has been witnessing widespread rainfall with the advancement of the southwest monsoon, according to the Met department.

The 52 Gaj flag of the Dwarkadhish temple was damaged due to lightning on Tuesday afternoon. However, no damage was done to the temple,only the walls of the temple turned black.

Lightning fell on Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple on Tuesday, although the temple was not damaged in this thunderstorm. Just the flag of the temple got torn a little and some walls have turned black.



Heavy rainfalls during the monsoon

The Ahmedabad meteorological centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an advisory saying that moderate rain is expected to hit across the Gujarat region during the monsoons, heavy showers of rain were particularly expected in areas of Saurashtra-Kutch, and Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The weather department had also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north and south Gujarat. Gujarat’s Anand tehsil in Anand district normally receives the highest 183 mm rainfall, followed by the Vadali in Sabarkantha district which received 150 mm rainfall from June onwards, Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka 128 mm, and Choryasi in Surat 124 mm.