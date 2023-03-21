Earthquake LIVE: At Least 9 Killed In Pakistan After 6.6 Quake Jolts South & Central Asia

Quick links:
At least 11 people died in Pakistan and Afghanistan after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled South and Central Asia including Northern parts of India on Tuesday.
Atleast nine people died and more than 100 individuals were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a state of shock after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday.
With its epicentre being the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan on Tuesday killing at least two people.
An interim report from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that two people died and six people were injured from incidents of roof, wall and house collapses while eight homes were partially damaged in the province. According to initial reports, tremors were felt in various cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lahore and Rawalpindi.
Delhi Fire Services received calls regarding tilted buildings and cracks appearing in buildings in Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji and Shahdara areas. Officials said that fire services teams have been sent to these areas after which it will be ascertained as to what has happened exactly.
Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Read Full Story Here
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara mentioned that there is no loss of any life or priority in Karnah. He said, "The News spread on social media platform regarding 3 deaths, is fake, concocted and baseless. Please don't spread such fake news."
"We were in the drawing rooms of our houses when the fans started swaying. The tremors were quite strong. All of us rushed out and saw that the entire colony was outside," said a resident of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Strong tremors of the earthquake were felt across Delhi NCR. Hope you all are safe."
"I was sitting on the sofa and talking to my son when it started shaking. I raised an alarm. Everyone rushed out, and very strong tremors were felt," said a Ludhiana woman after earthquake tremors shook north India.
She added, "I was setting my bed when my husband raised an alarm and told me to rush out. Everyone gathered outside," says another local woman.
People gather in open spaces in Punjab's Ludhiana as strong tremors of earthquake are felt in parts of north India.
Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has shared Dos and don'ts.
A Noida resident said he first noticed the dining table shaking. "Soon after we saw that the fans were also shaking. The earthquake was strong in terms of intensity and stayed for a longer period," the resident of Hyde Park society in Noida said.
A cab owner in Delhi said he felt the earthquake while he was waiting for passengers.
"I was waiting for passengers and suddenly my car started shaking. I immediately shouted and told my friends about it," said cab owner Ramesh Pawar, who was near Connaught Place in central Delhi.
Jyoti, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi, said she was watching television when she suddenly saw the TV and sofa were shaking.
Initially, she ignored it but when her husband alerted her, she and her family members rushed out of their home.
"I ignored it initially but as soon as my husband alerted, I felt the earthquake too. This time it was strong and the sofa I was sitting on started shaking a bit. We rushed outside our home. Thankfully, we are on the ground floor, so in such situations, we have an easy escape," she said.
Shubham, a guest house owner says, "Very strong tremors of earthquake were felt and all the devotees rushed out. With Maa Vaishno Devi's blessings, there was no loss of lives and they are returning to their hotels."
Kishtwar Police has issued a helpline number for information on any damage in Earthquake. Police Control Room (Kishtwar) can be reached at +91 99061 54100.
All districts in Jammu and Kashmir to open helplines shortly.
People in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar were seen rushing out of their houses as strong tremors of earthquake were felt un several parts of north India.
According to National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm IST.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which also jolted North India, is in Afghanistan at the border with Pakistan, India and Tajikistan. The earthquake was a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter scale, according to the United States Geological Survey.
As strong earthquake hit North India, including the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Huge earthquake . In Our Delhi Secretariat building, my chair was shaking for 30 secs and then again for 30 secs."
People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India.
Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night.
Panic-stricken people rushed out of houses as buildings shook.
The tremors were felt around 10.20 pm.
