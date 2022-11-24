Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Meghalaya's Tura

In the wee hours of Thursday an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Tura in Meghalaya, said the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake is estimated to be 5 kilometers below the ground.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 and Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 37km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake occured at 37 km East-North-East of Tura, Meghalaya

At 3:46 pm in 37 kilometres east-northeast of Tura the movement of tectonic plates under the earth was felt, according to the information provided by NCS.

On 15 November, an earthquake with similar magnitude of 3.4 occured in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The earthquake hit at 9:26 am and the depth of the earthquake was estimated to be around 5 kilometres below the ground.



On November 11, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the village of Charu in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at 10:31 pm.

The NCS stated that the epicentre was located "at a shallow focal depth of 10 km" 165 km north-northeast of Itanagar.

National Center for Seismology is the prime agency formed by Centre for analysing of earthquake activities in the country.