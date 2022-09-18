Earthquake Of 4.0 Magnitude Strikes Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley 10-km Below Ground

An Earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology. The agency further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground. More details about the impact are awaited.

It's to be noted that the intensity of the Earthquake was first recorded as 4.4, which was later revised to 4.0.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 18-09-2022, 18:27:57 IST, Lat: 28.77 & Long: 95.91, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/nFExqHHCIL pic.twitter.com/Q2QqDnh1xn — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 18, 2022

Taiwan records massive 6.9 magnitude Earthquake

A high intensity 6.9 magnitude Earthquake struck Taiwan on September 18 and caused massive damage, leading to the collapse of a three-storey building, derailing a passenger train and stranding about 400 tourists on a mountain side, according to AP.

Several Eathquakes have hit the Southeastern coast of the country since Saturday and this was the highest of them all. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Image: ANI