Last Updated:

Earthquake Of 4.0 Magnitude Strikes Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley 10-km Below Ground

An Earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Arunachal Pradesh

IMAGE: ANI


An Earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology. The agency further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground. More details about the impact are awaited.

It's to be noted that the intensity of the Earthquake was first recorded as 4.4, which was later revised to 4.0. 

Taiwan records massive 6.9 magnitude Earthquake

A high intensity 6.9 magnitude Earthquake struck Taiwan on September 18 and caused massive damage, leading to the collapse of a three-storey building, derailing a passenger train and stranding about 400 tourists on a mountain side, according to AP.

Several Eathquakes have hit the Southeastern coast of the country since Saturday and this was the highest of them all. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

READ | 3 dead after 7.6 earthquake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea

Image: ANI

READ | Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93
READ | Taiwan hit by earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; strong tremors prompt officials to halt trains
READ | Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
READ | People rescued in Taiwan town hit by earthquake
First Published:
COMMENT