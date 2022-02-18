In a shocking event, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Rajasthan in the early hours of Friday. The earthquake occurred 92 km northwest of Jaipur, Rajasthan at around 8.01 am today, as per National Center for Seismology. According to ground reports, tremors were felt in some districts including Sikar and Fatehpur.

The National Center for Seismology took to its Twitter handle to confirm the same. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan,” it tweeted. Earlier on Thursday, a mild intensity earthquake had shook Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area.

Tremors felt in Rajasthan's Sikar

Major tremors were felt in the Sikar district in Rajasthan. The magnitude of the earthquake was noted at 3.8 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the epicentre of the earthquake has been indetified 5 km below the ground at Sikar. People in the area panicked due to the sudden earthquake that shook buildings and vehicles. However, no injuries or damage have been reported so far.

Earlier in December, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Bikaner of Rajasthan. The National Center for Seismology confirmed said that the earthquake was experienced at around 6:56 pm on December 12, with its epicentre at a depth of 381 km northwest of Bikaner. Earlier on the same day, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes had hit Moirang in Manipur with depth recorded at 30 km, as per NCS.