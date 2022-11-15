Eight Bodies Recovered From Stone Quarry Collapse Site In Mizoram; Search Operations On

After a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday, a total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the debris from the site at the Maudarh Village. According to Hnahthial DC` R Lalremsanga, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising two officers and 13 staff officials reached the spot on Tuesday morning. The search operation is underway.

As per sources, 12 more workers are still feared trapped. Of the 12 persons reportedly missing, four were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while eight others are contractor employees. Locals present at the site said that officials from the Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) joined the local police in the relief and rescue operation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district Saizikpuii said, "Dead bodies would be carried out for post-mortem examination after the identification of the bodies is done."

Earlier, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district Saizikpuii informed media persons that as many as 15-20 laborers are feared trapped in the debris. The stone quarry collapsed incident took place in the Maudarh area in the Hnahthial district of Mizoram at around 2:40 PM on Monday." Notably, five excavators, one stone crusher, and one drilling machine were buried in the debris due to the collapse.

Image: Rescue operation underway at Maudarh area in Hnahthial district. Source: Twitter@ANI